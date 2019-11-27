Ultron Reportedly Returning To The MCU, Maybe In Ant-Man 3

Ultron is the outlier of Avengers villains. Whereas the other two main antagonists of the Avengers movies – Loki and Thanos – have proved to be recurring foes across the MCU, the homicidal robot has only made a single appearance in the franchise to date. This is especially surprising considering his importance in the comics universe.

For years though, fans have often speculated that he could one day return and indeed, it seems Marvel still has plans to bring him back further down the line. According to our sources – the same ones who said Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which turned out to be true – the studio isn’t done with Ultron just yet. It’s unclear how and when they’ll bring him back, but we’re told they still want to do more with the character and that he could appear in either Ant-Man 3 or the New Avengers film, which would introduce a refreshed team of heroes into the franchise.

You can see why these are the two options Marvel’s considering right now. Having Ultron as the big bad of New Avengers could be interesting as it’d see the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes having to deal with the mistakes of the original team. What’s more, Ultron returning in Ant-Man 3 could be clever, too, as Hank Pym’s his creator in the comics. Could Pym attempt to relaunch Tony Stark’s A.I. program only to unleash Ultron back on the world? Perhaps, but then again, it’s still early and plans can always change, meaning he might show up in an entirely different film instead.

Of course, it’s also important to note that Ultron served as the villain of the VR game Avengers: Damage Control, where Ross Marquand (Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) provided his voice. Though this is an official Marvel Studios co-production, its place in MCU canon is debatable, so future movies that bring back Ultron wouldn’t have to reference its storyline if they didn’t want to.

In any case, Ant-Man 3 is due to release in 2022, while the New Avengers pic has yet to be officially announced. But which one would you rather see Ultron reappear in? Let us know in the comments section down below.