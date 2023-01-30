Unconvinced horror fans wonder if ‘Terrifier’ is popular for reasons that have nothing to do with its quality

Terrifier has received a lot of exposure since its bigger-budget sequel was released last year, however, a handful of viewers aren’t particularly impressed with the slasher film, with some users on Reddit discussing whether it’s really any good or if people are just watching out of curiosity.

Reddit user Itsrubenagain took to the site to discuss the film in the r/horror subreddit where they shared their thoughts on the movie and they haven’t exactly given a glowing review. The user asked if people actually like the movie and they claim that it is just a “dumb slasher” that’s “borderline boring”. Quite a hot take considering all the praise the horror franchise has been receiving as of late.

The post suggests that the film is popular because people are curious rather than actually enjoying the film. Users replied to the post to share their own thoughts, with some agreeing with the aforementioned sentiment. Considering the amount of exposure the franchise has been getting on the likes of TikTok and other platforms, it’s definitely possible that people are jumping on the bandwagon simply because it’s popular.

Image via Dread Central

However, it’s worth pointing out that this discussion revolves around the first Terrifier movie, which was released in 2016. The consensus on this movie is that it is a schlocky B movie that relies heavily on gore to keep the audience entertained. Many who replied to the initial post admitted to enjoying last year’s sequel, claiming that it felt much improved in comparison to its predecessor. Considering Terrifier 2 is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say the film isn’t just popular due to viewers being curious.

It’s very common for social media to exaggerate how scary most horror movies are, so there will likely always be viewers whose expectations aren’t met. That being said, Terrifier 2 is definitely much more worthy of a watch than the first one, so maybe give the first installment a miss and just watch the second film if you really are just curious.