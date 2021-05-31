An Underrated Keanu Reeves Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Month

Who doesn’t like Keanu Reeves? Nobody, that’s who.

The Matrix star has long been a mainstay in Hollywood – his career spans across five different decades at this stage – and for good reason: he remains a massive draw for audiences. Case in point, a movie that was both a critical and commercial flop upon its release five years ago has been soaring high on Netflix for the past few weeks. Namely, 2016 legal drama The Whole Truth.

Also starring Renee Zellweger, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jim Belushi, the pic features Reeves as defense attorney Richard Ramsey who’s working the case of a 17-year-old who stands accused of murdering his wealthy father, a professional friend of Ramsey’s. To help him crack the case and prove his client’s innocence, he hires talented young lawyer Janelle Brady (Mbatha-Raw) as his associate.

As you can tell from that plot description, this is a pretty generic, uninventive courtroom drama. It certainly wasn’t enticing enough to hook audiences in theaters as it struggled to even make $2 million at the box office. Likewise, it’s sitting on a weak 30% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix users clearly can’t get enough of it. The Whole Truth is currently occupying the 10th position on the streamer’s Top 1o most-popular films in the United States list this Monday, May 31st, after remaining on the chart for most of this month.

We can safely assume that it’s Reeves’ presence in the movie that’s the reason for its enduring popularity on the platform. After all, the Canadian actor’s fans are waiting on two major new films coming out over the next year – this December’s The Matrix 4 and May 2022’s John Wick: Chapter 4 – so it seems The Whole Truth is doing the job of scratching that itch for more Keanu Reeves content until they get here.