A Very Underrated Keanu Reeves Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Keanu Reeves might be most closely associated with action movies, which is completely understandable when you consider that he’s starred in several of the finest entries the genre has ever seen including Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick, but there are many more strings to the actor’s bow than simply beating bad guys to a pulp and running away from explosions.

In fact, despite breaking out over 30 years ago in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Reeves remains a highly underrated and under-utilized comic talent, as his fantastic meta cameo in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe will show you. He’s also done lavish Gothic drama in Dracula to mixed results, starred in a handful of rom-coms, usually alongside Winona Ryder, and even dabbled in horror on the odd occasion.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that the 56 year-old had also appeared in an Eli Roth movie, though, given that Knock Knock came and went without much fanfare back in 2015, earning just under $6 million at the box office despite the presence of the universally popular Keanu Reeves pulling double duty as the leading man and executive producer.

A self-aware and satirical twist on both the home invasion horror and the erotic thriller genres, the actor plays a happily married man who invites two strangers into his house before things quickly spiral out of control. It isn’t exactly a groundbreaking work of cinema that reinvents the wheel in any sort of meaningful fashion, but Knock Knock puts a sly spin on the beloved star’s established screen persona and is tailor-made for late night entertainment, offering up plenty of thrills and enjoyment deserving of much more recognition than the film got.

In fact, it seems like exactly the sort of movie that could find a new lease of life on Netflix, and it coincidentally hits the streaming service next month on November 1st.