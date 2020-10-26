An Underrated Nicolas Cage Movie Hits Disney Plus This Week

Given the sheer volume of major properties at their disposal, it hardly came as a surprise when Disney dominated the annual list of the year’s highest-grossing movies in 2019. Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar and the production line of live-action remakes based on the studio’s back catalogue, billions upon billions of dollars were virtually guaranteed.

The Mouse House did try to branch out over the last decade and establish some new franchises, but the results were less than stellar. Both John Carter and The Lone Ranger went down in history as two of the biggest bombs of all-time, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time may have become the most successful video game adaptation ever but it still posted a loss, while Ava DuVernay’s lavish A Wrinkle in Time also sank without a trace.

Another one of Disney’s big hopes was The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, which re-teamed National Treasure duo Nicolas Cage and Jon Turteltaub for a $150 million fantasy blockbuster loosely based on a segment from Fantasia. Unfortunately, while it was entertaining enough at times, the movie never managed to deliver on the undoubted potential that comes with having Cage play an eccentric immortal wizard, and it topped out at a little over $215 million globally.

Any plans for sequels were swiftly abandoned, but those who missed The Sorcerer’s Apprentice when it hit theaters a decade ago will be able to check it out this week when it gets added to the Disney Plus library on Friday. And while it’s certainly not the studio’s best effort, it’s still a fun ride with a solid cast that’s definitely worth a look.