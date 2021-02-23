An Underrated Oscar Isaac Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Oscar Isaac is sitting pretty high on the Hollywood A-list at the moment, with the actor’s stock really taking off in recent years. After proving himself in smaller but critically acclaimed productions like Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina and A Most Violent Year, among others, he broke into the mainstream thanks to his role as Poe Dameron in Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

Though the films themselves were of varying quality, Isaac was never less than magnetic and a joy to watch on screen, as he is always is, and soon enough, the Marvel Universe came knocking. First was a role as the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse, while just recently he signed on to lead Moon Knight for Disney Plus.

Indeed, at the moment, the Dune star is one of the most in-demand talents in Hollywood, but one movie of his that you might’ve missed is now blowing up on Netflix. We’re talking about Operation Finale, which is currently the ninth most popular film on the platform.

The 2018 historical drama came and went without making much of an impact, bringing in just $17 million at the domestic box office and scoring a 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, it’s a perfectly enjoyable ride that boasts strong performances, an excellent score and an absorbing plot.

Speaking of which, Operation Finale follows “a team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.” It’s far from flawless and it’s perhaps easy to understand why critics were a bit mixed on it, but as mentioned above, there’s still a lot to like about the pic and as far as Oscar Isaac movies go, it’s certainly underrated. And clearly, Netflix users agree with that, as they continue to flock to the film.

