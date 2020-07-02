Two Very Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movies Now Available To Stream

Two underrated Ryan Reynolds movies, Buried and Definitely, Maybe, are now streaming on Prime/Hulu and Netflix, respectively.

About two decades ago, Reynolds’ only claim to fame was a little sitcom titled Two Guys and a Girl. An uninspired show which tried to imitate iconic comedies of the time, it hardly predicted the future that was in store for one of the two male leads. In the years that followed, Reynolds would star in numerous roles, some good, some bad.

Honing his comedic timing through films like Just Friends, The Proposal and The Change-Up, the actor eventually landed the part of Deadpool. Rectifying the mistakes made during the atrocious X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds delivered a film that honored the zany comic strips on which it was based, and gave Fox a franchise that could rival even Marvel’s.

If that isn’t enough of a testament to his skill as an actor, nothing is. Well – maybe nothing, because these two movies that are now streaming certainly include some of his finest performances to day. Let’s take a closer look at each of them though, shall we?

Originally released in 2010, Buried tells the story of a truck driver working in Iraq who, following an attack, finds himself locked inside a coffin with only a lighter, a cell phone and his own, gradually-fleeting sanity to keep him company. Directed by Rodrigo Cortés, this psychological thriller is certainly worth checking out.

Should you be in the mood for something less intense and more lighthearted though, Definitely, Maybe is another good pick. Written and directed by Adam Brooks, the 2008 comedy stars Ryan Reynolds in the role of a political consultant going through a divorce. If the ordeal itself isn’t difficult enough, explaining its ramifications to his 11-year-old daughter certainly is.

Both movies are great watches for different reasons and fans of the Deadpool actor will no doubt appreciate his performance in each one of them.