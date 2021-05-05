An Underrated Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade, and it’s unquestionably one of the most underrated. A high concept blockbuster about an intergalactic war between humans and aliens with Tom Cruise in the lead role should have been a slam dunk, but the numbers were a little disappointing after it pulled in $370 million on a $178 million budget.

Reviews were hugely enthusiastic, though, with Edge of Tomorrow holding an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, which is a minor miracle given the turbulent shoot it endured to even make it to the big screen. Liman went wildly over schedule from the very start of production after taking three months to film an action sequence that was supposed to be done in two weeks, while he constantly butted heads with Warner Bros. in regards to the tone and direction of the movie, which was rewritten on set daily.

The marketing campaign was just as muddled, with the project being titled Edge of Tomorrow, Live Die Repeat or Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow depending on what country you were either seeing it on the big screen in or buying the Blu-ray/DVD, but there’ve been plenty of times in the past when a chaotic and disorganized production has yielded spectacular results, and this one’s no different.

A sequel has been lingering in development hell for years now, with the various cast and crew members saying they’re just waiting for the call, which probably means it’s not going to happen. However, for those who can’t wait to find out if a second Edge of Tomorrow will ever come together or not, you’ll be happy to know that the opening chapter has risen over 50 places since yesterday to become the fifteen most-watched film on Netflix.