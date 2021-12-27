Mel Gibson may have endured a significant fall from grace following a series of well-publicized scandals, but he continues to sign on to as many projects as possible, with the Lethal Weapon star probably more prolific now than at any other stage of his career.

While he hasn’t quite slipped into Bruce Willis territory as of yet, it’s still beginning to get difficult to keep track of all the VOD genre films he’s got on the docket. For example, did you know that Last Looks is apparently coming soon?

Not only that, but did you know it’s got a fairly stacked cast that boasts Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) in the lead role, with additional support from Morena Baccarin, Dominic Monaghan, Clancy Brown, Rupert Friend, and more? Of course you didn’t.

Written by Howard Michael Gould and directed by Tim Kirkby, Last Looks is based on the former’s Charlie Waldo literary series, with Hunnam playing the titular character. Waldo, a former LAPD detective emerges from his reclusive life to investigate a murder. It shot in late 2019 and into early 2020 and then promptly vanished without a trace.

However, Last Looks has been released in Portugal already, and it’s heading to Russia and France in February 2022. As of yet, there’s no locked-in domestic bow, but it’s reasonable to expect a U.S. release in the near future. This level of talent in a potential franchise starter is a strange project to have been lost to the pandemic-era sands of time, which may not bode well for the finished product.