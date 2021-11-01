Unlikely Teamup Alert: Mark Ruffalo And Greta Thunberg Join Forces

Hulk smash the global climate crisis!

Actor Mark Ruffalo, known for playing the Hulk in various MCU movies, has teamed up with climate activist Greta Thunberg and signed a letter addressed to world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The letter, drafted by four young climate activists, calls for change and lays out some statistics about climate change.

Ruffalo announced he was on board on Twitter.

World leaders have a decision to make at #COP26: Do they face up to the climate emergency or do they continue their #ClimateBetrayal?



I’ve joined signed this letter with @GretaThunberg, @vanessa_vash, @DominikaLasota1, and @mitzijonelle – Join us! https://t.co/JBfEa18uYl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 1, 2021

The letter is a stern call to action to world leaders.

“We are catastrophically far from the crucial goal of 1.5°C, and yet governments everywhere are still accelerating the crisis, spending billions on fossil fuels,” the letter said. This is not a drill. It’s code red for the Earth. Millions will suffer as our planet is devastated — a terrifying future that will be created, or avoided, by the decisions you make. You have the power to decide.”

The letter has four main points to help stem what it calls “our governments’ failure to cut carbon emissions.”

Keep the precious goal of 1.5°C alive with immediate, drastic, annual emission reductions unlike anything the world has ever seen. End all fossil fuel investments, subsidies, and new projects immediately, and stop new exploration and extraction. End creative carbon accounting by publishing total emissions for all consumption indices, supply chains, international aviation and shipping, and the burning of biomass. Deliver the $100bn promised to the most vulnerable countries, with additional funds for climate disasters. Enact climate policies that protect workers and the most vulnerable, and reduce all forms of inequality.

Ruffalo is an active climate change advocate, and has been for years. He wrote an article on the topic for Grist reminding people he plays a character who notably gets angry.