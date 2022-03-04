Upcoming horror movie ‘Titanic 666’ is exactly what you think it is

The sinking of RMS Titanic remains one of the most deadly and tragic peacetime maritime disasters in history and has inspired countless books, TV shows, rapping dogs, and, most famously, James Cameron’s 1997 superhit Titanic. His film reignited interest in the story, though perhaps he might not have anticipated that it’d one day result in Titanic 666.

Deadline reports that this upcoming horror film from The Asylum brings the supernatural into the story and threatens a repeat of the disaster. Here’s the official synopsis:

“One hundred and ten years after its namesake’s fateful journey, the Titanic III’s maiden voyage will land at the original site of the wreck. Although a faithful replica of the original, this mammoth cruise ship is built with the most advanced technology, ensuring that it has no chance of sinking. But when the Titanic III arrives at the tragic site, strange events begin to occur, as dark forces from the deep rise to the surface, terrorizing all aboard and threatening to repeat one of history’s greatest disasters.”

If you’re wondering what happened to ‘Titanic II’, the filmmakers may be aware there’s an actual ship with this name being made that will recreate the original as closely as possible, and they don’t want to get sued by the rights-holders.

Or, alternatively, there actually was a 2010 Titanic II movie also from The Asylum that showed a replica Titanic once more sinking below the waves. Perhaps this is a semi-sequel to that stinker.

Whatever the case, Titanic 666 will see Lydia Hearst playing a stowaway on the Titanic III, desperate for vengeance against those who would exploit the memory of the real-life disaster. That feels a little on the nose considering that this film is doing exactly that, but who knows?

Given how quickly The Asylum speeds their movies through production, I suspect we’ll see Titanic 666 sooner rather than later. If the former passengers of the original disaster really do rise up from the seafloor to wreak havoc, I’d keep an eye out for a certain floppy-fringed blonde guy, as Jack may finally be back… for revenge!