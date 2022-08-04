US Postal Service release Buzz Lightyear-themed stamps in case you still send mail in 2022

Disney fans and collectors might be keen to visit their local post office as the US Postal Service has released its newest collection of stamps that feature Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear.

“Go Beyond” is the USPS newest stamp collection that features the iconic Disney Pixar character and will come in multiple designs in a single sheet. A sheet of 20 will cost $12 and will feature four unique poses of Buzz. But it’s not just stamps that the USPS has to offer. Postmarks, first day covers, press sheets with or without die-cuts, and 12.5″ x 15.5″ framed image is also included in this collection and range between $4.60 to $108.

Art Director Greg Breeding worked closely with the Pixar Animation studios as they designed these stamps.

“Go Beyond with famed Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear! With this pane of 20 Forever® stamps, the legendary hero blasts beyond his familiar role as a toy. Four different stamp designs celebrate the hero who inspired the over-confident action figure from the Toy Story films. The stamps feature Buzz as depicted in Disney and Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear.”

US Postal Service EVP and chief logistics and processing operations officer Isaac Cronkhite said on the company website that Lightyear has “captured their hearts and imagination” since the first Toy Story movie. They also believe that Lightyear has inspired others to “look up to the stars” and played a role in the great achievements in STEM.

“Buzz Lightyear captured our hearts and imaginations in the first Toy Story movie. He taught us about heroism, loyalty and perseverance. And now he is the star of his own feature film – Lightyear. Just like Buzz, the Postal Service has also looked to the stars for inspiration. We have many stamps honoring NASA’s accomplishments, including the space shuttle, and the Apollo program that took us to the moon. “And then there are our STEM Education stamps that emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math. The Postal Service takes great pride in honoring the very best of the nation through our stamp program. And Buzz Lightyear certainly fits that description. The Postal Service is proud to have worked with Disney and Pixar to bring the Go Beyond Forever stamp to both customers and Buzz fans.”

According to Dateline, the stamps were originally scheduled to come out during the theatrical release of Lightyear but decided to time the stamps’ launch during the Disney Plus release instead.

Nothing on the website and product page says that these stamps are limited edition. So if you’re able to run towards your local post office, feel free to grab these stamps. These stamps are also available to purchase online just for your convenience.