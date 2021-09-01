Vacation Friends Sequel Reportedly In The Works After Huge Weekend On Hulu

Vacation Friends, which was released on Hulu on August 27, is already reportedly getting a sequel.

The buddy comedy movie starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery had the best opening week of any Hulu original film ever, and that success has already led director and co-writer Clay Tarver to be selected to direct and write a sequel, according to Deadline. The report states that in addition to Tarver’s return, producer Todd Garner and the main cast, which also included Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner, will reunite in Honeymoon Friends.

While the movie has been out less than a week, it is one of the top movies on Hulu at the moment. According to FlixPatrol, which tracks the relative popularity of films and TV shows on various platforms, Vacation Friends currently ranks No. 5 among Hulu movies in the United States. Behind Godzilla vs. Kong, This Is the End, Lottery Ticket, and Bad Boys for Life, the new film is the only Hulu original in the top 10.

Vacation Friends centers around two couples; Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji), and Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner). The couples had not met each other before, but after Marcus and Emily are forced out of their original hotel room while on vacation in Mexico, the much wilder, carefree Ron and Kyla invite their new friends to stay with them for the week. While they ultimately go their separate ways when the vacation comes to an end, Ron and Kyla are determined to continue their friendship with Marcus and Emily, which leads to some weird and funny moments.

Despite its performance on Hulu and the reported greenlit sequel, the movie does not have particularly good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics actually rated the film more favorably, with the film sporting a 58% Tomatometer score and 49% Audience Score.

Vacation Friends is available via Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in Canada and the United Kingdom.