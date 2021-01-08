Valkyrie Will Reportedly Develop A Crush On [SPOILERS]

Based on what we know so far, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be epic, and there’s going to be so much going on in the movie that several major plot threads established in Ragnarok appear to have been forgotten about in among all the excitement.

Of course, that’s completely understandable when you’ve got Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster to inherit the mantle of Thor, and the actress will assume a much larger and more important role than the thankless one-dimensional love interest she was saddled with in the God of Thunder’s first two installments.

Then there’s the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were originally set to cameo, but Chris Pratt’s official announcement as a member of the cast would seem to indicate that Star-Lord will be involved for more than just a throwaway slice of fan service. which is good news for the fans who loved the alpha male posturing between Peter Quill and the Odinson in the last two Avengers epics.

All of that, and we’ve not even mentioned the tantalizing prospect of Christian Bale joining the MCU as a villain. One of the best actors of his generation, the Academy Award winner doesn’t sign on to every project that comes his way, so he must have seen something special in the script to board Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher.

This has left Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie feeling a little bit sidelined, even though she’s the reigning King of Asgard and there’s about to be a huge number of interlopers on her turf. Insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Valkyrie will develop a crush on Captain Marvel in the MCU, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to see Brie Larson in Love and Thunder.

It does mean we could see Valkyrie in Captain Marvel 2 though, but for the time being the monarch will remain on the lookout for a Queen, with the returning Sif rumored as a potential candidate and love interest.