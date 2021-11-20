Vanessa Hudgens’ newest film is triple the fun on Netflix

Tis the season to be jolly and indulge in all of the romantic holiday films your heart can handle. From networks like the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime to streaming platforms like Disney Plus and Netflix — there are enough Christmas films that you could watch one a day through the holiday season and still have plenty left to enjoy.

Those feel-good holiday films bring magic to the Christmas season, and the lights, decor, and hot chocolate complete that perfect holiday picture. If you’re looking for a movie, or three, to add to your own holiday watch party this weekend, we’ve got just the recommendation for you. The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, and Sam Palladio, was first added to Netflix in 2018 and told the story of a baker and a princess who meet and switch places.

The film was a hit and a second followed in 2020. Fans who enjoyed the first two films were happy to find out that a third was coming to Netflix in 2021, and since its premiere on Nov. 18, it’s been growing in popularity.

What’s better than a holiday rom-com starring Vanessa Hudgens as a leading lady? A holiday rom-com starring Vanessa Hudgens as *three* leading ladies. 👑 👑 👑



THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3: ROMANCING THE STAR is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/dcRA0KVEmM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2021

The synopsis for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is as follows:

“When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.”

As FlixPatrol reports, The Princess Switch 3 is currently number 3 in the US and number 2 globally. Fans are absolutely loving the film. If you do a quick social media search, you’ll see that all three films mean a lot to fans of the story and those who bring it to life.

You can now watch The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star on Netflix alongside the first two Princess Switch films.