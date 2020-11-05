V For Vendetta Trends As The Internet Agrees It’s More Relevant Than Ever

Remember, remember the 5th of November, the gunpowder, treason and plot. But also remember V for Vendetta, which should also never be forgot.

This November 5th, the iconic DC/Vertigo Comics title has been trending on Twitter as fans around the world are rewatching the movie (or maybe even re-reading the original Alan Moore comic) to mark the occasion. And many are feeling that this year it’s even more relevant than ever.

In case you’re not familiar with it, V for Vendetta stars Hugo Weaving as V, a mysterious mask-wearing vigilante operating in a dystopian near-future Britain who wages a one-man war on the country’s brutal, fascistic government in honor of Guy Fawkes, who tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament on November 5th hundreds of years ago. Natalie Portman co-stars as Evey Hammond, the ordinary woman who becomes V’s protégé in freedom fighting.

It wasn’t the biggest hit upon its release in 2005, but James McTeigue’s film – written and produced by the Wachowskis – has really found a renewed appreciation in recent years as its political and social themes have only got more timely. And that’s especially true in 2020, what with us being stuck in the throws of a divisive election.

Even if folks were going to watch it this November 5th anyway, recent events have made it a must and here are just a few of the tweets celebrating the movie that are trending on Twitter today…

V for Vendetta, is more relevant than ever. pic.twitter.com/TK2Rfq7Qft — Hacklemore 🚩 (@Classic_G_) November 5, 2020

With it being the 5th of November, here's a reminder to watch V For Vendetta. One of my all time favourite movies. pic.twitter.com/X5UVOI9cJO — Haruka (Mister No Life) (@BackupMister) November 5, 2020

In V for Vendetta, Alan Moore shows us how the State effectively exploits the public’s sense of fear in times of crises and states of emergency to destroy our liberty & replace it with absolute control over our every thought, emotion, and action. Happy 5th of November. pic.twitter.com/Z4L3QSamw8 — Marx 🟡⚫️ مارك (@MarkBFadel) November 5, 2020

We are told to remember the idea, not the man, because a man can fail. He can be caught, he can be killed and forgotten, but 400 years later, an idea can still change the world.

Remember, remember the 5th of November 🖤

V for Vendetta 🎬🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ifZtA9WFAu — Movies Quotes. (@movies_seriess) November 5, 2020

Behind this mask there is more than just flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea… and ideas are bulletproof. 🎥V for Vendetta (2005)

⭐️IMDb: 8,2 pic.twitter.com/dfMUSmKDxv — Siyah & Beyaz Film Sahneleri (@film_blackwhite) November 5, 2020

Happy V for Vendetta Day, folks. pic.twitter.com/DfL87ihl78 — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) November 5, 2020

This 5th of November I think it’s important to think about V for Vendetta. We’re not so far away from that world. pic.twitter.com/0ukNf29uqN — Laws Plays 🎮✨ Rise of the #TombRaider ⚱️🌿 (@IDFYTI) November 5, 2020

5th of November, which means it's time rewatch V for Vendetta for the 1527839291th time pic.twitter.com/tE6EprFIrO — nettik⁷ (@nettikinim) November 5, 2020

Unfortunately, V For Vendetta isn’t currently on Netflix. In a frustrating move, it’s arriving on the site this month, but in 10 days’ time – it becomes available on November 15th. If you want to catch it, you can either wait until then to stream it or else you can rent or purchase the movie through Vudu, iTunes or whichever video on demand service you prefer to use. Alternatively, you can read the graphic novel via ComiXology Unlimited.