Though many major theatrical releases are being held back given the current crisis, as things stand, Venom 2 is still set to land this October. What’s more, the first trailer for the Sony superhero sequel is due to drop sometime soon. In fact, a description of the preview has now surfaced and it promises that our first look at the film won’t hold back from giving us more of Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady.

As per ScreenGeek, the following breakdown arrived on Reddit recently. The original post was written in Russian and Google Translate has been used to switch it into English and while there are a few hilarious mistranslations in the description, you should still be able to make sense of it.

“The trailer begins with the logo of Marvel and Sony, the next frame is a view of San Francisco, while someone says: “A new hero protects the city.” Next we see a scene with children dressed in Halloween costumes in a large house. Next, a man opens the door and gives candy to the children. This man is Cletus Cassady, wearing a mask. Then he says: “Sweetness or muck”, then he takes off his mask and it’s clear that half of Cassedy’s face and half of Karnazh’s red face with his mouth open and sharp teeth, then he says: “I think it will be muck, then he laughs. Next, we see scenes with the police chasing Cletus, who is chasing Brock in his red car. Next, a detective asks Brock where Cletus is. In the next scene, Eddie sees the newspaper about the burning of the orphanage, then Cletus’s voiceover says: “Take the others’s lies – pure art. (This confirms the publication forged by tom hardy instagram photo). In the next scene, we see Eddie walking around the outskirts of San Francisco and talking to Venom: “He will finish this.” Next, we see a scene where Brock transforms into Venom in the air, who is trying to climb into the church where Cletus is located. Then the frame darkens and the voiceover of Cletus says: “My goal is more than death.” The final scene ends with the policeman shooting at Cletus, but he catches him with a huge shupaltse, then he is distorted into something else, from what he saw, the policeman begins to scream.”

Harrelson debuted as Cletus in Venom‘s post-credits scene and, as this trailer reminds us, he’ll transform into Carnage in the sequel. It seems that the supervillain’s final form will not be revealed in the teaser though but we’ll still get the impression of how hideous and threatening he is thanks to that unfortunate policeman’s scream closing out the preview.

Holding back the reveal of Carnage’s appearance would follow the marketing strategy of the first Venom as well, whose teaser also didn’t unveil the full look for the symbiote. Of course, there’s always a chance that this description isn’t entirely accurate, but it all sounds fairly believable and would fit with what we’d expect Sony to show us.

We don’t yet have a date for the teaser’s arrival, but keep an eye out for it in the coming weeks ahead of Venom 2 dropping in cinemas on October 2nd.