Venom 2’s Woody Harrelson Reportedly Punched A Man In Self-Defense At Hotel

The Watergate Hotel can add another thing to its long history of sketchy incidents as actor Woody Harrelson, star of the current blockbuster superhero movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, reportedly had to throw a punch in self-defense on its rooftop.

According to USA Today, the police report by Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department stated Harrelson struck a man in self-defense during the fight after a man that witnesses said appeared intoxicated was taking pictures of the Academy Award nominated actor and his daughter. Though Harrelson requested the man stop taking pictures and delete the photos, he did not, and a verbal dispute gave way to a physical altercation which brought police to the scene at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The police report described the man as having lunged toward Harrelson, 60, and attempting to grab his neck, only after which time Harrelson resorted to decking the guy. Several eyewitnesses described Harrelson’s behavior as in “defense of himself.” No charges have been filed related to the incident.

Harrelson has proved a veritable actor over the years, making memorable turns in films like Natural Born Killers, No Country For Old Men, The People vs. Larry Flynt, and The Messenger, the latter two of which garnered Academy Award nominations. He was also very memorable in the role most Americans were introduced to the actor, as the lovable Woody Boyd in the sitcom Cheers.

In addition to playing villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Harrelson is also currently filming an HBO series about the Watergate scandal called “The White House Plumbers.”