Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Reportedly Coming Soon

The studio may have pushed Morbius all the way back to January 2022, a full eighteen months after the originally planned July 2020 release, but the second installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is holding firm for now. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been locked in for a June 25th debut since last April, but the lack of any official images or footage has seen fans start to get worried that the symbiotic sequel will suffer a similar fate as Jared Leto’s Living Vampire.

With just ten weeks to go until the scheduled theatrical bow, Sony’s marketing team are going to have to get the finger out soon if Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock sticks to the plan. Director Andy Serkis recently admitted that the movie isn’t going to be released until audiences can enjoy it in the theater, but he refused to be drawn on specifics as to whether it’s facing any more setbacks.

Let There Be Carnage wrapped last February, just in the nick of time before the Coronavirus pandemic forced every major production to shut down, and we’ve heard on numerous occasions since then that the arrival of the first footage is imminent. Insider Daniel Richtman has now taken to social media to claim that the first trailer could be arriving soon, and while he doesn’t offer a date, you can see his message below.

Looks like we are finally getting close to see a trailer for Venom 2 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) March 16, 2021

Hopefully he’s right, because the longer we go without getting any sort of look at Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the more likely it is that the blockbuster comic book adaptation is going to be delayed once again. The theatrical industry isn’t going to return to normal if nobody’s releasing any movies that can draw in big audiences, and the follow-up to an $850 million smash hit definitely has the potential to do that.