‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ concept art reveals a winged upgrade for the symbiote

Carnage had a striking appearance in Sony’s 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but early concept art shows how things could have been taken to a whole new level.

In a post to Artstation by concept artist Adam Burn, Carnage can be seen in what would have been his ultimate form kitted out with gigantic wings.

According to the description that Burn attached to the concept art, it comes from a time in development when Carnage was going to have an ultimate form referred to as the “Uber form”.

“Early in development Carnage was going to power up to truly massive proportions in what was dubbed “Uber form”, it also incorporated Carnage with wings, something that pops up in the comics a few times. The climax of the sequence would see Carnage atop the cathedral whilst it is entirely engulfed in flame. Ultimately this was dropped”

Continuing, Burn said that the initial idea for the wings was to resemble that of a dragon’s, but later the idea became to represent Carnage’s extraterrestrial side achieved with a more fluid look to them.

Of course, those who have seen the film will know that none of these ideas for wings made the final cut, but they indicate that things in the final battle could have been taken in a very different direction.

Fans of the film can find a ton of other concept art from the movie on Burn’s Instagram page including different looks for Carnage. You can check that out here.