Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases Trilogy Plans

Sony will be rubbing their hands in glee looking at the early numbers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is in with a genuine shot of landing the single highest-grossing opening weekend of the pandemic era. That’s a phenomenal return for a movie that’s been delayed many times, so it won’t be too long before a third installment gets the green light.

After all, the sequel was officially announced a little over a month after Ruben Fleischer’s Venom exploded into theaters, and Tom Hardy has already made it abundantly clear that he’s massively invested in the franchise. The star, producer and co-writer is arguably the biggest creative driving force behind the franchise having taken a much more hands-on role second time out, but director Andy Serkis also acquits himself well.

It’s the biggest project of the actor and filmmaker’s career to date behind the camera, and in a new interview with CBR, the performance capture pioneer admitted he’d love to stick around to conclude the trilogy he knows Hardy and collaborator Kelly Marcel have mapped out in their heads.

“Wow, that’s a really amazing question. I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that. If it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one. We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is poised to go down as one of 2021’s most successful movies from a commercial standpoint, mirroring the trajectory of its predecessor almost down to a tee. Another entry is virtually guaranteed at this point, we’ll just need to wait and see if Serkis ends up sticking around.