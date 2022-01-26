‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ finally passes the first movie at the box office

Believe it or not, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still playing in theaters, despite debuting all the way back on October 1, even if the symbiotic sequel’s thunder has long since been stolen.

For a while, Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock was the biggest and most popular Sony-produced Marvel Comics adaptation of the pandemic, only for that pesky Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home to come along and obliterate almost every standing record set during the age of COVID.

Andy Serkis’ breezy 97-minute superhero story is one of just four Hollywood blockbusters to have passed $500 million globally since the beginning of 2020, putting it alongside the aforementioned No Way Home, No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9 in such rarefied air, but it’s now set another impressive benchmark.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Having cobbled together $16,500 from cinemas yesterday, Let There Be Carnage has officially surpassed the domestic gross of Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, with a shade over $213 million in the bank. That’s a solid feat for a film that’s been playing on the big screen for almost four months, never mind one that arrived in the midst of a global health crisis.

Sure, it’s only the second-biggest of Sony’s recent Marvel releases, but there’s no shame sitting behind No Way Home.