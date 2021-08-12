Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hit With Another Delay

Fans looking forward to Venom: Let There Be Carnage have been bracing themselves for news of a delay ever since the last trailer dropped, which replaced the September 24th release date with ‘in theaters this fall’ instead, while the movie’s international rollout was also pushed back by a couple of weeks.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock has found itself being shunted further down the calendar, but it’s a huge bummer nonetheless. Unfortunately, the symbiotic sequel has been awarded a new October 15th bow, which is three weeks later than expected and the film’s fifth different release date overall.

It could have been worse, when reports were even touting Venom Let There Be Carnage for January 2022, and the latter would have been disastrous for both the fanbase and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters at large, given that Jared Leto’s Morbius will almost surely suffer from another reshuffling were Venom to return in the first month of next year.

Andy Serkis’ second installment was poised to hit cinemas in the United Kingdom on September 15th, a week and a half before Stateside audiences, but that’s most likely set to change as well. After all, Sony are the only one of Hollywood’s ‘Big Five’ studios that don’t own or operate a streaming service, so the company are a lot more reliant on theatrical revenue than the competition.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been locked, loaded and in the can for months, with the creative team sitting on their hands waiting for the all-clear to start building hype and anticipation for the movie’s arrival. Sadly, the project has suffered yet another setback.