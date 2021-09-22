Venom: Let There Be Carnage IMAX Poster Teases Epic Battle Between Symbiotes

IMAX has revealed a new poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it is an absolute feast for the eyes.



The new poster, which was recently posted on Twitter, depicts the film’s two symbiotes locked in what appears to be a brutal fight to the death. Sony’s long-awaited sequel, which opens in just over a week, will be the big-screen debut for Cletus Kasady’s crimson-red Marvel villain, Carnage, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1992 and is played by Woody Harrelson in the film.

What happens when #Venom and #Carnage collide? Experience Carnage to the max on October 1 when @VenomMovie hits IMAX theatres. Until then, feast your eyes on the exclusive IMAX artwork. Don’t wait. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/4IhSyfJZ9K pic.twitter.com/gCTVESOXEP — IMAX (@IMAX) September 21, 2021

Tom Hardy will of course be reprising his role as investigative reporter Eddie Brock, whose body is connected to a symbiote that allows him to transform into the film’s monstrous anti-hero, Venom. Unlike the first installment, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer, the follow-up will see a new director take the helm. Andy Serkis is best known for his roles as Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings films, and Cesar in the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy.

To make things even more enticing for Marvel fans, details about the film from early screenings suggest Venom: Let There Be Carnage will offer hints at how Venom may soon be making his way into the larger MCU. It won’t be long until fans can see for themselves, as the actioner is set to open on October 1st, with IMAX promising the biggest and best possible monster movie experience to kick off the spookiest month of the year.