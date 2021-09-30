Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credit Scene Leaks On YouTube, Teases MCU Connection

This goes without saying, but if you plan on experiencing Venom: Let There Be Carnage in its entirety within the next few days in theaters or at home, you won’t want to continue reading this.

Here is your official spoiler warning: If the title didn’t give it away for you, the highly anticipated and discussed, but not in detail, post-credit scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage has made its way to the internet. Fans who saw the film early were under embargo and couldn’t share much, but almost everyone noted that the post-credit scene was breathtaking.

It left viewers speechless, it gave them a thrill of excitement, and it answered some long-asked questions as far as Venom and Spider-Man, Sony, and the MCU were concerned.

As Venom begins to explain to Brock that symbiotes have seen and done so much and that they’ve barely experienced anything together, he offers him a “taste” of what could be. Brock, exhausted, agrees begrudgingly, and suddenly, he’s transported.

Venom, however, is just as shocked.

It turns out he didn’t transport them at all; someone or something else did, and as Venom takes over, that whole “taste” of what could be turns quite literal.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Leaks Online 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans of the MCU have a good idea of who is behind all of this, and we’ll just have to see what that means for our favorite heroes when Venom enters the realm, especially if he’s angry.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters tomorrow, Oct. 1.