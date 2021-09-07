Venom: Let There Be Carnage Producer Tease Eddie Brock’s Ultimate Adversary

Wherever Venom goes, Carnage doesn’t tend to be too far behind. Spider-Man is also typically in the mix, but Sony’s shared Marvel universe hasn’t quite reached that stage yet, although the recent rebranding hammered home the point that it’s definitely happening sooner rather than later.

When Ruben Fleischer’s Venom was gearing up for release in 2018, many fans wondered why Riot had been chosen as the villain at the expense of Cletus Kasady’s alter ego, Eddie Brock’s most famous enemy by a massive distance. We got the answer to that question right at the end, when Woody Harrelson and his distracting wig made a surprise cameo to set up second installment Let There Be Carnage, which is now less than four weeks away from release.

Avi Arad, who knows a thing or two about overstuffing a comic book franchise with symbiotes having requested Sam Raimi include Venom in Spider-Man 3, teased that Carnage is Venom’s ultimate adversary.

“Carnage is who the fans have been waiting for, finally making his big-screen debut. He’s Venom’s ultimate adversary, stronger and more violent in every way. It doesn’t help that serial killer Cletus Kasady is Carnage’s host, enhancing his maniacal worldview into something incredibly sinister. In the comics, Carnage is Venom’s offspring, his ‘son,’ if you will, which makes the conflict between them far greater.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While that’s probably common knowledge to anyone that’s ever picked up a Marvel issue featuring either character, general audiences might not be so clued up on the lore. After all, Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t part of the all-conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the second chapter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, so it doesn’t come with the same built-in awareness and cultural cache.

Fingers crossed that Arad has stayed the hell away from the production process, though, leaving the cast and crew of the movie to do their jobs completely unimpeded to the best of their abilities.