Venom Trends After Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Drops

There have been plenty of trending topics today following the reveal of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s latest trailer, however, one that isn’t confirmed to be related as of right now but has been getting quite a lot of traction is Venom.

Since the latest Spider-Man trailer aired Venom has been trending on social media as fans theorize what the Symbiote and its host Eddie Brock might be up to during the events of the upcoming sequel.

Without getting too heavily into spoilers, the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage indicated that the character would be taking a dip into the multiverse in the future, and with that information, fans had a lot to say.

While Venom is rumored to appear in the post-credits of the film nothing has been confirmed yet so fans should hold their breath for now. It would be likely to see at least a small cameo of the character given the events of Let There Be Carnage, but like other Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, we’ll likely have to wait for the film to launch before any confirmation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home launches in theatres on Dec. 17.