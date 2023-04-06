Venomous snake forces plane to make an emergency landing, with Samuel L. Jackson nowhere to be found

The mere prospect of Samuel L. Jackson having had it with these motherf*cking snakes on that motherf*cking plane was enough to turn David R. Ellis’ aptly-titled Snakes on a Plane into one of the internet’s first viral movies, even if the unhinged title and outrageous premise weren’t done justice on the screen.

However, they often say that life imitates art, and that’s proven to be the case once again after a flight was forced to make an emergency landing in circumstances ripped right from the 2006 horror comedy. A South American pilot was making a routine journey on a twin prop with four passengers in tow, only to feel something cold touch his shirt.

Image via New Line Cinema

To his horror, he realized that it was one of the deadliest cobras on the planet, which packs enough venom in a single bite to theoretically end a human life no less than nine times over. As you can imagine, poor Rudolf Erasmus was sh*tting his pants in the hopes the snake wouldn’t notice his fear and make a move, forcing him into an emergency landing.

In a final twist for the tail – per TMZ – once the vehicle had safely touched down on the ground, the snake vanished into thin air. Presumably, it was only a quick layover and it needed to catch another flight to make it to whatever its intended destination was, hopefully with less fear and terror along the way.

Somewhere, you hope that Jackson has been informed of the story, bringing a nostalgic glint to his eye in the process.