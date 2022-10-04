Versus movies are generally awful, but some epic scraps would definitely be worth seeing

Even though they couldn’t be more different on every imaginable level, one thing that Godzilla vs. Kong, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and even Kramer vs. Kramer definitely have in common is that they’re in a very small minority as “versus” movies that won widespread critical acclaim.

On the other side of the coin, though, we have Alien vs. Predator and its godawful sequel Requiem, Freddy vs. Jason, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (the theatrical edition, at least), Cowboys vs. Aliens, Billy the Kid vs. Dracula, Joe Versus the Volcano, and Monsters vs. Aliens to name but a few, all of which were greeted with very little in the way of enthusiasm, even if a couple of them did manage to turn a profit.

It’s a bespoke subgenre that’s never really managed to find any great level of consistency, and many of the aforementioned titles never managed to shake the notion they were nothing more than transparent cash-grabs. However, Redditors have put their apathy to one side in an effort to suggest worthwhile face-offs that would actually be worth seeing, and the smattering of genuinely serious suggestions put forward some mouthwatering prospects.

John Wick vs. Jason Bourne, Die Hard‘s John McClane up against Home Alone‘s Wet Bandits, Beetlejuice vs. Ghostbusters, Avengers vs. X-Men (and Avengers vs. Justice League, for that matter), Robocop vs. Terminator, and Ethan Hunt vs. James Bond are just a few top-tier hypotheticals boasting boundless potential, and we’d love to see even one of them become a reality.