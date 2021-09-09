Viewers Are Torn Over TikTok Star Addison Rae’s Film Deal With Netflix

If you’ve logged into Netflix anytime within the last month, you likely saw the trailer for He’s All That starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae. ’90s film fans were immediately intrigued by the idea of the film, because they were hit hard with a wave of nostalgia.

The original ’90s classic She’s All That sees a popular guy left by his knock-out girlfriend for a reality TV star she met on spring break. Down on his luck, he subsequently fixes up an outcast into a prom queen. The 2021 Netflix remake switched things up a bit, with the girlfriend creating the boyfriend. The key component in both films is the bet, or challenge, of turning the “not so hot” into the star of the show.

The Netflix reboot debuted on Aug. 27, and while the film was an easy watch and paid homage to the original in several ways, including a couple of the original stars having roles in He’s All That, not everyone was in love with the movie. Rae herself is a polarizing figure, seen as an influencer-turned-actress who didn’t quite stick the landing in the flick.

Netflix isn’t too worried about that, however, and they’re cheering Addison Rae on in more ways than one. In fact, Variety reports that the streaming service has signed a multi-film deal with Rae.

Rae is thrilled about the idea and had this to say about continuing her relationship with the platform:

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Rae’s fans are thrilled about the prospect of future films with the star in them, and with a following as large as hers, that’s all the support she needs.

so proud of addison. i love u so much @whoisaddison 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fKo3VIUtqP — milica (@iloveucharli) September 9, 2021

I'AM SO SO PROUD OF YOU ADDISON!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH <3@whoisaddison pic.twitter.com/jaze9jmZWl — soph🍸 (@vinniepov) September 8, 2021

ADDISON RAE LEMME WRITE A FUNNY NETFLIX MOVIE FOR YOU GIRL — rich hedberg 💰 (@NILES100) September 8, 2021

That Addison Rae movie was good pic.twitter.com/56UHPIVePx — Jaystation (@Jayden49386808) September 8, 2021

That’s awesome I saw the movie and Addison was very good in it and Netflix was also pleased with her acting skills aswell congrats to Addison Rae she has a bright future ahead of her and more movies to come for sure @PopCrave — Nick Bersito (@WweNikki25) September 8, 2021

Not everyone is happy, however. From Rae’s politics to her performance on screen, there’s plenty of backlash to go around about Netflix’s multi-film deal.

I blame all of y'all that hate watched this movie pic.twitter.com/FgJ1E0LHGt — Tobi Kay (The Clout Returns) (@TobiKay11) September 8, 2021

addison rae definitely openly supports trump so idk why y’all be so quick to jump in front of that girl — ceo of kory • the re-up (@korysverse) September 8, 2021

stop hate watching and giving non actors hype they don’t deserve cuz this is what happens 💀 https://t.co/CaablSZaHj — cath (@arianaszamo) September 9, 2021

Some are enjoying the controversy just for its own sake, granted.

i love addison rae cuz she makes so many people mad just for being pretty and untalented https://t.co/Idmeod4I3W — ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) September 9, 2021

As for whether the deal will go in Netflix’s favor, that has yet to be seen. With any luck, He’s All That’s initial fanfare suggests Addison Rae’s future with the streaming service is solid, at least for now.