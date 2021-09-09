Viewers Are Torn Over TikTok Star Addison Rae’s Film Deal With Netflix
If you’ve logged into Netflix anytime within the last month, you likely saw the trailer for He’s All That starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae. ’90s film fans were immediately intrigued by the idea of the film, because they were hit hard with a wave of nostalgia.
The original ’90s classic She’s All That sees a popular guy left by his knock-out girlfriend for a reality TV star she met on spring break. Down on his luck, he subsequently fixes up an outcast into a prom queen. The 2021 Netflix remake switched things up a bit, with the girlfriend creating the boyfriend. The key component in both films is the bet, or challenge, of turning the “not so hot” into the star of the show.
The Netflix reboot debuted on Aug. 27, and while the film was an easy watch and paid homage to the original in several ways, including a couple of the original stars having roles in He’s All That, not everyone was in love with the movie. Rae herself is a polarizing figure, seen as an influencer-turned-actress who didn’t quite stick the landing in the flick.
Netflix isn’t too worried about that, however, and they’re cheering Addison Rae on in more ways than one. In fact, Variety reports that the streaming service has signed a multi-film deal with Rae.
Rae is thrilled about the idea and had this to say about continuing her relationship with the platform:
“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”
Rae’s fans are thrilled about the prospect of future films with the star in them, and with a following as large as hers, that’s all the support she needs.
Not everyone is happy, however. From Rae’s politics to her performance on screen, there’s plenty of backlash to go around about Netflix’s multi-film deal.
Some are enjoying the controversy just for its own sake, granted.
As for whether the deal will go in Netflix’s favor, that has yet to be seen. With any luck, He’s All That’s initial fanfare suggests Addison Rae’s future with the streaming service is solid, at least for now.