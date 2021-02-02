Viggo Mortensen Teases New Horror Movie With David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg first shot to prominence as one of the most unique and distinctive filmmakers of the 1980s, helming countless classic body horrors and psychological thrillers like Rabid, Scanners, Videodrome, The Fly and The Dead Zone. However, he hasn’t returned to the genre that first brought him to mainstream attention in a long time, with 2002’s Spider the last effort that could be deemed signature Cronenberg.

He’s hardly been inactive, though, teaming with Viggo Mortensen for acclaimed dramas A History of Violence, Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method, but he hasn’t directed a feature of any kind since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. In the meantime, he’s kept himself busy with acting roles including a recurring cameo on Star Trek: Discovery, while he also lends support in Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling, and in true Cronenberg fashion, he’s playing a proctologist.

In a recent interview to promote the pic, in which he also portrays the lead role as well as writing, producing and directing, Mortensen teased that his fourth collaboration with Cronenberg could mark a return to body horror, saying:

“We do have something in mind. It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins. Yeah, it’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”

The duo’s three films together so far have all been great in very different ways, with Mortensen in particular delivering a trio of his best ever performances, landing an Academy Award nomination for Eastern Promises and a Golden Globe nod for A Dangerous Method. The idea of them teaming up once again for a vintage David Cronenberg body horror is a hugely exciting proposition for fans of both the actor and director, then, but The Lord of the Rings star appears to be keeping the details firmly under wraps for the time being as the project slowly comes together behind the scenes.