Vikings and Game of Thrones Stars Join Cast Of Netflix Thriller Night Teeth

Together, Vikings and Game of Thrones are two of the most popular television series ever made. It’s easy to understand why based on their premises alone. One tells the story of a clan of Nordic warriors, the other of the political intrigue brewing between a group of vindictive royal families.

Now, the best of both series may be coming together as Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig will be teaming up with Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen to star in a Netflix thriller film called Night Teeth. Although little is yet known about the film, the inclusion of these two cast members alone promises greatness.

In case you do not exactly who’s who when it comes to shows and series – something which is completely understandable considering both Vikings and Game of Thrones feature hundreds of characters – here’s a little recap. As far as the History Channel show is concerned, Ludwig plays none other than Bjorn Ironside. Allen, by contrast, plays Theon, a prince from the Iron Islands.

Night Teeth will follow a chauffeur who picks up two elusive women for a night of non-stop partying in the City of Angels. This straightforward task turns regrettably complicated when he figures out who his customers really are. As he drives down into the underworld, he must soon fight for his own survival.

Although it is unknown who Ludwig and Allen will be playing in this film, Deadline reported that the chauffeur will be played Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who starred in Bumblebee. The actor will be joined by Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Marlene Forte (Knives Out), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Lucy Fry (Bright) and Raúl Castillo (Looking).

