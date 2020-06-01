Another Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed For Captain Marvel 2

As much as it will no doubt upset both the trolls and the thousands of people that signed a petition in an attempt to have her removed from the lead role, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is set to play a huge part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even looks poised to step into the position vacated by Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and become the next leader of the Avengers.

Captain Marvel 2 may have only recently been given an official release date, but considering how heavily Kevin Feige has talked up her importance to the franchise in the past, it seems the character is set to be firmly established as one of the MCU’s marquee heroes. And while we don’t have any concrete confirmation about what direction the sequel will be heading in story-wise, it’ll no doubt have a huge impact on the cosmic side of the universe throughout Phase Five and beyond.

The studio have slowly but surely been expanding the intergalactic side of their shared mythology over the last few years, and insider Roger Wardell, who has proven to be a reliable source of MCU scoops in the past, has now claimed that several major cosmic characters from the pages of Marvel Comics could be set to appear in Captain Marvel 2.

Starjammers in Captain Marvel 2. Stakar, Aleta, Krugarr, Martinex, Charlie-27 and Mainframe are definitely much more than just a post credit scene. Korvac is indeed meant to be the main villain of the movie. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 6, 2020

Sylvester Stallone’s team of Ravagers have been heavily rumored to play a bigger role going forward, while the proposed introduction of the Starjammers could also tie in to the eventual introduction of the MCU’s X-Men given their long association in the comic books. However, the fact that Korvac could end up as the main villain of Captain Marvel 2 is the biggest news, given that the computer technician turned intergalactic murderous cyborg has interacted with many of the franchise’s biggest names since debuting in 1975.

Korvac has crossed paths with the Defenders, Thor, the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers at various points throughout his history, and if adapted for the big screen as a major threat, he could turn out to be a huge thorn in the side for a lot more heroes than just Carol Danvers.