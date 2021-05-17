Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants Dave Bautista In Fast & Furious

Over the last decade, the Fast & Furious franchise has become something of a safe haven for professional wrestlers after Dwayne Johnson, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and John Cena all pitched up at one stage or another across the various sequels and spinoffs, but Dave Bautista simply wasn’t into the idea of joining that list.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently revealed that he met with Universal, where they proceeded to gauge his interest in boarding the long-running series, but he quickly shut them down and instead pitched a Gears of War movie with himself in the lead role as Marcus Fenix. However, despite making it publicly clear that he’s got no intentions of joining The Fast Saga, insider Daniel Richtman is nonetheless reporting that Vin Diesel wants him in it anyway, though no further details are provided.

As well as turning down the opportunity already, Bautista has also blasted The Rock’s acting abilities on several occasions and made it abundantly clear that he won’t be sharing the screen with his old in-ring rival Cena anytime soon. If that still wasn’t enough, when a fan suggested that he should join Fast & Furious, he said he’d rather be in good movies.

So, even if Vin Diesel does want Dave Bautista to become the latest hulking addition to the extended family, it looks very unlikely that the actor would ever consider the possibility given his previous comments, especially when he’s also known for staunchly sticking to his guns, even if it were to result in him losing out on a lot of work and money after he repeatedly voiced his willingness to die on the same hill as James Gunn when the filmmaker was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney.