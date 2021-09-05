Vin Diesel Reportedly Still Wants To Be The MCU’s Black Bolt

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has barely put a foot wrong over the last thirteen years, but it can’t be ruled out that Kevin Feige still occasionally wakes up in a cold sweat being haunted by nightmares of Inhumans, the only project the franchise has ever announced and awarded a release date that never got made.

Originally set for an October 2018 bow, the project was then pushed back to July 2019 before being swept under the rug entirely. The team did eventually get their own TV show after the Inhuman race were introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but it was canceled after one-episode season due to poor ratings and even worse reviews.

Inhumans Character Posters 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That doesn’t mean the feature film won’t be resurrected one day in the future, and rumors have abounded that it might ever since, while we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery would return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Vin Diesel still has his eye on Black Bolt.

The actor admitted as recently as last year that he’d still be open to the idea, and he’s already got a working relationship with Marvel having made multiple appearances as Groot. It’s entirely up for debate whether or not Inhumans will ever end up happening, but it would be ironic and more than a little funny if a star famed for his rumbling, gravely tones ended up with two roles in the MCU; one of which allowed him to speak three heavily-modulated words over and over again, with the other giving him none at all.