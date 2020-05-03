Vin Diesel Says Riddick 4: Furya Script Will Be Completed By Next Week

Vin Diesel is no stranger to franchises, having played prominent roles in the Fast & Furious series, the XXX movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but no matter how closely he’ll always be linked to Dominic Toretto, you always get the feeling that Richard B. Riddick might just be the favorite among his own characters.

The tank-top enthusiast first played the intergalactic convict 20 years ago, and since then he’s gone on to slip back into the goggles for two feature-length sequels, two video games and an animated spinoff. While averaging a new installment once every decade isn’t a great return for a series featuring one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Diesel regularly teases his latest team-up with writer/director David Twohy, which is still currently going by the working title Riddick 4: Furya.

In a recent, and quite frankly a little bizarre Instagram post, the actor gave some insight into how he’s coping with self-isolation, while also claiming that the script for Riddick’s fourth outing will be delivered to him next week. See for yourself below:

The 52 year-old also claimed that the script was almost done last summer, although it remains unclear if that was an early draft, or if it just didn’t happen. While Diesel always has the universally-popular Fast & Furious movies to occupy his time in the interim, Twohy doesn’t have a single credit to his name since 2013’s Riddick, and could very well be itching to get back behind the camera.

The franchise doesn’t exactly do blockbuster business, having so far brought in $267 million at the box office on combined production costs of $128 million, but there’s definitely an audience for these movies, and given Diesel’s close association with Universal over the years, the studio would probably be more willing to hand over the cash to make Riddick 4: Furya in order to keep one of their biggest names happy than many of their rivals would.