Vin Diesel Teases Secret Big Name Cameos In Fast & Furious 9

After being delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we now have to wait until April 2021 to see the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Fans were hyped for yet another slice of logic and gravity-defying vehicular insanity, with the first trailer racking up over 500 million views online in virtually no time at all.

Unfortunately, the ongoing health crisis that has gripped the world has affected countless Hollywood blockbusters, and despite being so tantalizingly close to release, fans have to be patient and wait another 13 months to see what sort of trouble Dominic Toretto and his family will be getting themselves into.

Returning director Justin Lin likely won’t be adding any new footage given that F9 was reportedly locked and ready to go, but figurehead and producer Vin Diesel recently hinted that the latest globe-trotting adventure may feature a few surprise appearances from big name stars that have been kept under wraps.

“Strange enough, 20 years ago, you wouldn’t have thought this, but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It’s bizarre. I may give away a little to much if I… because there’s some secrets that have to be kept close to the vest for the audience, because I belong to them.”

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family 1 of 9

While the core ensemble cast has remained together for at least decade, with Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster close to reaching their 20-year anniversary, the supporting players have become increasingly eclectic in recent years, and that’s putting it lightly.

Including spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, in recent times, the Fast family has welcomed Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, living legend Kurt Russell, son of a living legend Scott Eastwood, action superstars Jason Statham and Tony Jaa, A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart, pro wrestlers Roman Reigns and John Cena, singers Rita Ora and Cardi B and countless others into the fold.

The franchise has become so overwhelmingly popular that people are now desperate to be a part of it, so it isn’t a shock to hear that Fast & Furious 9 could potentially have some more surprises in store for the audience when it finally hits theaters.