Vin Diesel’s Co-Star Explains Why She Was Scared Of Working With Him

Vin Diesel‘s portrayal as “tough” yet beloved character Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise over the years led many to believe, including his co-star Cardi B. that his on-screen demeanor is similar to real life. Cardi and Diesel played alongside each other in the film’s ninth installment entitled F9: The Fast Saga.

F9 follows Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto and his crew as they try to take down an international terrorist, who ultimately turns out to be Toretto’s estranged brother, played by John Cena.

The rapper recently revealed during a behind-the-scenes look of the film’s director’s cut obtained by PEOPLE magazine that she was initially scared to work with the 54-year-old because of his grave personality.

Cardi, who makes a cameo appearance as Leysa, said, “You know Vin Diesel, he always plays this very serious guy. I was scared, but he’s so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable, that’s pretty cool.” In addition to the “WAP” lyricist’s revelation, cameras caught a lovely encounter between Diesel and Cardi after filming wrapped. He said while walking off-set, “By the way, I really am proud of you and it ain’t in the movie. This is real life!”

The mother of two initially made headlines in 2019 after it was announced that she was joining the franchise. Diesel shared a caption alongside a video of himself and Cardi explaining how exhausted they were filming the “best” prequel yet, “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente… #Fast92020 #Fatherhood.”

F9: The Fast Saga director’s cut which stars Diesel alongside, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren is available now.