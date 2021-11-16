Vincent D’Onofrio On Spider-Man No Way Home: I Can’t Wait To See It

Vincent D’Onofrio took on the role of Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, and fans hail his performance as one of the best there is. He’s villainous, terrifying, and conniving, all wrapped into one. He performs an incredible villain, and the storyline captures you, so much so that fans are begging for his presence to return to the Marvel realm.

Fans love to hate Kingpin, and D’Onofrio plays him with the tenacity required to bring him to life. Eager fans were hoping that his return to the role may happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, that doesn’t seem likely — or D’Onofrio is putting on a grand facade. Either way — when a fan asked D’Onofrio if Fisk was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he had this to say.

I can't wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it's a very cool film. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 13, 2021

Murphy’s Multiverse shared a quote that D’Onofrio shared about who he’d like to see Kingpin fight.

“It definitely has to be Spider-Man. One day…I’m hoping. We’ll see if they ask me to do it. Kingpin lived in a world of Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man so that would be the one.”

Fans are talking about the probability of him showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or another MCU film soon in this Reddit thread. Here’s what they’re saying.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: No Way Home? Do you hope to see Fisk within the MCU? Let’s talk about it.