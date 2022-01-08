Vincent D’Onofrio wants to see Kingpin throw down with Spider-Man

Fans’ dreams came true when Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin made the leap from Netflix to Disney Plus in Hawkeye. His performance in Daredevil is considered one of the greatest Marvel villain performances and, almost four years later, he can still deliver the goods.

We last saw Kingpin about to take a bullet to the face from a very upset Maya Lopez/Echo in the Hawkeye finale, but if you think an off-screen gunshot in a comic book show means he’s dead – I have a bridge to sell you. A common fan theory is that the Echo Disney Plus show will follow some of the comics’ plot, in which Echo blinds Fisk – which by no means makes him harmless.

Now D’Onofrio has indicated what he’d like to see in Fisk’s future. In an interview with the ComicBook Nation Podcast, he named his favorite superheroes as: “Batman, The Punisher, Daredevil… Captain America and Spider-Man”. When prodded about whether he’d want Kingpin to face off against Spider-Man, he said “That would be pretty cool. It would be very cool.”

Kingpin is as much a Spidey villain as he is a Daredevil one, so it’d be fun to see him tangle with the more light-hearted and quick-witted hero. I’m betting Holland’s Spidey would seriously underestimate Fisk’s physical skills at first, likely finding himself at a disadvantage until he figured out just what the Kingpin is capable of.

After No Way Home, the MCU Spider-Man appears to be far more focused on street-level issues so it makes sense the two are on each others’ radar.

Let’s hope their clash comes sooner rather than later.