Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Trends After Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Joins Spider-Man 3

We’ve already seen what happens when Sony stuff a Spider-Man 3 with too many supporting characters and unnecessary subplots, and the studio did it again seven years later in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, the mere presence of Marvel Studios is enough to assuage doubts among many fans that history will end up repeating itself for a third time when Tom Holland’s next outing swings into theaters in twelve months from now.

So far, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are all set to star in Spider-Man 3, along with the returning ensemble from Homecoming and Far From Home. That’s a lot of people in one movie, and yesterday brought additional reports claiming that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was the latest Marvel alum to sign on.

Fans would love to see it, of that there’s no doubt, but you can’t have Cox’s Matt Murdock without Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin lurking in the shadows. The actor has made it perfectly clear on a number of occasions that he wants to continue playing Wilson Fisk as well, and once his archenemy’s potential involvement went public, fans were quick to lend their support to the idea.

#Daredevil is back, but you know who we really need is Kingpin to return! One of the most boss performances in any movie or TV show ever pic.twitter.com/ajdNpDWLBM — Dan Niles (@DanNilesWrestle) December 9, 2020

CHARLIE COX AND KINGPIN TRENDING AS THEY SHOULD BE pic.twitter.com/wws3sBz6zz — auds (@swiftsyoyo) December 9, 2020

Super excited to see the hashtag #KingPin trending until I realized it wasn't for this movie. pic.twitter.com/NJTjV0PQbB — Kevin Zuercher (@kzerker_or) December 9, 2020

Are you trying to give me a heart attack from all of this awesomeness in one movie @MarvelStudios?!?!? Next you’re gonna tell me @vincentdonofrio is back as kingpin too! 👀🤞🙏 https://t.co/ltByT6Edf8 — Brandon Orlich (@borlich_14) December 9, 2020

Fam I don’t need him to een have a line in the movie. Just show @vincentdonofrio stepping out of a limo in a white suit. That’ll satisfy me. All I want. Give us Kingpin. pic.twitter.com/OUKC3ejLYl — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) December 9, 2020

Things trending with Charlie Cox #Daredevil announcement: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Kingpin Things not trending: Danny Rand pic.twitter.com/jlVPpGja3L — $"Randy {GetCleverNickname()} Slavey" (@randyslavey) December 9, 2020

Spider-Man 3 already appears to have enough to deal with, but Marvel Studios would be foolish not to bring back D’Onofrio’s Kingpin at some point in the future, even if he ends up sitting this one out. They’ve got an established character who ranks as one of the comic book genre’s best ever villains, played by an actor who’s actively been championing a return, and from all angles, it looks to be a no-brainer for Kevin Feige and his team.