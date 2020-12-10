Home / movies

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Trends After Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Joins Spider-Man 3

We’ve already seen what happens when Sony stuff a Spider-Man 3 with too many supporting characters and unnecessary subplots, and the studio did it again seven years later in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, the mere presence of Marvel Studios is enough to assuage doubts among many fans that history will end up repeating itself for a third time when Tom Holland’s next outing swings into theaters in twelve months from now.

So far, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are all set to star in Spider-Man 3, along with the returning ensemble from Homecoming and Far From Home. That’s a lot of people in one movie, and yesterday brought additional reports claiming that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was the latest Marvel alum to sign on.

Fans would love to see it, of that there’s no doubt, but you can’t have Cox’s Matt Murdock without Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin lurking in the shadows. The actor has made it perfectly clear on a number of occasions that he wants to continue playing Wilson Fisk as well, and once his archenemy’s potential involvement went public, fans were quick to lend their support to the idea.

Spider-Man 3 already appears to have enough to deal with, but Marvel Studios would be foolish not to bring back D’Onofrio’s Kingpin at some point in the future, even if he ends up sitting this one out. They’ve got an established character who ranks as one of the comic book genre’s best ever villains, played by an actor who’s actively been championing a return, and from all angles, it looks to be a no-brainer for Kevin Feige and his team.

