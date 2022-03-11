A tweet featuring images of the perpetually expanding cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer has gone viral.

Last year, Deadline reported that Cillian Murphy will play the titular role of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt will co-star as his wife Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer. Matt Damon will portray Major General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project from 1942 to 1946.

However, the cast includes an ever-growing list of stars as one fan hilariously pointed out in a viral Tweet with the caption, “The cast of Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER (so far).”

The cast of Christopher Nolan's OPPENHEIMER (so far) pic.twitter.com/5LrNDzR63D — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) March 10, 2022

Per IMDb, the ever-growing cast also includes Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Florence Pugh, Josh Harnett, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Aiden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Olli Haaskivi, Dylan Arnold, Jason Clark, Michael Angarano, David Dasmalchian, Josh Peck. Guy Burnet, and Danny Deferrari.

Written and directed by Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ is a biopic that tells the story of the “father of the atomic bomb,” and his role in the Manhattan Project that built the world’s first nuclear weapons. The foundation for Nolan’s screenplay is ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,‘ the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

According to History, Oppenheimer was a key figure during the genesis of the Atomic Age. The film will focus on his work as director of Project Y at the Los Alamos Laboratory. The goal of the Manhatten Project was to develop weapons powerful enough to end World War II. At the Los Alamos Lab, Oppenheimer and his team engineered and tested the world’s first nuclear bombs that were ultimately used at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Oppenheimer is expected to be released on July 21, 2023.