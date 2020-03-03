Watch: Psycho Goreman Trailer Teases The Year’s Craziest Horror Movie

If you’ve ever had a squidgy soft spot for John Carpenter’s The Thing, then 2016’s The Void is a legit must-watch.

Of course, 1980’s style body horror shockers are simply few and far between these days. However, luckily for us, Canadian writer-director Steven Kostanski hit it out of the blood-soaked park with his criminally underrated Lovecraftian cosmic horror flick by channeling his inner Carpenter while delicately blending in some healthy dollops of twisted Hellraiser writing and potent Silent Hill imagery, too.

Nefarious cults, hellish abominations, batshit crazy doctors and secretive private investigators take centre stage in an unsettling otherworldly tale of skin-crawling dread. Not only did the pic boast one of the most eye-catching posters ever, but it also triumphed with some of the most jaw-droppingly awesome practical visual effects this side of the millennium, which cemented the Canadian filmmaker as one to watch for the future.

Thankfully, Kostanski’s brand new effort, PG (Psycho Goreman) has just dropped its first teaser trailer and it looks just as delectably gruesome and wondrously disgusting as fans should expect. As you can probably see above, The Void director’s upcoming movie focuses on the titular beastie, who seems to enjoy doing the murderous bidding for a duo of kiddies. How cute is that, right?

For more, here’s a rundown direct from the film’s official press release:

Featuring a supporting turn from Kostanski’s Astron-6 collaborator Adam Brooks (and a few other surprise cameos), PG (Psycho Goreman) introduces emerging stars Nita-Josée Hanna and Owen Myre as Mimi and Luke, a perpetually bickering sister/brother duo who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord (Matt Ninaber) who’s been entombed in their backyard. They nickname the malevolent creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) who thanks to their possession of a magical amulet is forced to obey their childish whims. “The core concept of ‘PG’ is something I’ve carried with me for as long as I can remember,” explains Kostanski. “What would it be like to have your own monster? As a kid, I was mesmerized by the relationship between John Connor and the T-800 in Terminator 2 and the way this relatable kid could suddenly have a badass villain as his pal. I would fantasize about hanging out with the likes of Skeletor, Megatron, Cobra Commander, and every other Saturday morning cartoon villain. These characters always interested me more than the traditional heroes.”

Clearly, Psycho Goreman looks set to replicate a more playful B-movie tone than Kostanski’s previous effort, The Void. However, by the looks of things, the team’s practical effects will still be a huge priority for the upcoming horror project.

While there’s no official release date locked in just yet, PG (Psycho Goreman) will have its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March on – you guessed it – Friday the 13th. Frankly, we can’t wait to check it out, but how about you? Tell us, are you as excited as we are? Let us know in the usual place down below.