Watch: New Footage For The Batman Reveals Bruce’s Fight With Catwoman

A new promo for DC FanDome arrived this Thursday, and while Warner Bros. is holding back most of the good stuff for the event itself, it did deliver a scrap of fresh footage for one of DC’s most-anticipated movies coming next year. While we wait for the second trailer to drop at the event, this promo just revealed a new clip from next March’s The Batman. And it teases a fight scene between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

You can see the full promo above. Right after Peacemaker‘s John Cena appears, we get a brief clip from Matt Reeves’ DC debut. It features Selina Kyle, in her cat-like cat-burglar gear, attempting to get the best of the Caped Crusader by first trying to take his legs out from under him and then failing to land a blow. However, the vigilante stands his ground. It looks like she’s too quick and agile for him to best her either, though, so it seems they reach a stalemate.

While ScreenRant reports this footage as being new, it’s worth noting that we got glimpses of this scene in the original trailer, which arrived at last year’s DC FanDome. It’s easy to imagine that this is the first time the Bat and the Cat ever meet each other, echoing when Bruce Wayne catches Selina robbing him in The Dark Knight Rises. But is this stately home the pair are battling in Wayne Manor? Or is it the residence of some other affluent Gothamite? John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, maybe?

Batman and Catwoman’s enemies-to-lovers dynamic is legendary, so fans are eagerly waiting to see how this version of Bruce and Selina’s story develops. As always, they’ll begin on opposing sides of the law, but will they eventually team up to stop Paul Dano’s sadistic Riddler? Or will Kravitz’s Kyle be more of a villain herself?

We’ll find out when The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, don’t miss DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16th.