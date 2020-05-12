Wade Will Reportedly Have To Reunite The X-Force In Deadpool 3

Development on Deadpool 3 at Marvel Studios looks to be moving at a snail’s pace, with Ryan Reynolds admitting that he isn’t sure when fans will get to see the Merc with a Mouth make his highly-anticipated debut as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio have more than enough on their plate right now following the recent Phase Four delays and a release schedule mapped out until the end of 2023, without even considering the potential headaches that come with introducing an R-rated character into a staunchly PG-13 franchise.

When the Merc was still the property of Fox, Reynolds was set to reprise his role as the foul-mouthed assassin in an X-Force spinoff set to be written and directed by Drew Goddard, but it doesn’t sound as though Marvel have any intention of resurrecting the project. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Disney were working on live-action remakes of both Bambi and Robin Hood months before the Mouse House officially confirmed either – that the team are still set to play a major role in the eventual Deadpool 3.

According to our intel, one of the main plot threads of the third installment will be Wade Wilson trying to get the X-Force band back together, which will be a major source of frustration because as a fully self-aware character, he’ll be the only one who can remember that the previous two movies even happened and now finds himself being rebooted without any of his supporting players.

We’ve also heard that Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino are the only members of the Deadpool franchise that are set to reprise their roles right now, although Rob Delaney’s fan favorite Peter is also heavily rumored to be a part of the latest draft. With the script still in the very early stages, anything and everything is subject to change, but the idea of Wade being the only character that knows he’s part of a reboot under a different studio and trying to reunite the X-Force sounds like a great idea, one that both suits the antihero and also gives the series a clean slate under Kevin Feige’s purview.