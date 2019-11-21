The Walking Dead Creator To Produce An American Werewolf In London Remake

From zombie comic books to a little TV adaptation called The Walking Dead (you may have heard of it), the name Robert Kirkman has become sort of synonymous with horror over the last few years. Now, it appears he’s moving on from his take on the shambling corpse and onto his own interpretation of werewolves: An American Werewolf In London, to be precise.

A recent report from Variety says Kirkman is being eyed up to produce a reboot of the classic werewolf horror flick, as well as being hired as a producer for an up-and-coming Dracula-inspired monster movie, which was pitched by Kirkman. According to the outlet:

Best known as the creator of “The Walking Dead” comics, Kirkman has been sought out on the producing front for more horror IP that includes a reboot for “An American Werewolf in London.”

This is all in spite of the fact that Max Landis (writer of Chronicle), the son of the original film’s director, has insisted a remake is unlikely to happen. With An American Werewolf In London being considered an absolute classic though and reboots being very much in vogue right now, it would be a shame to not at least consider a new interpretation.

AMC Releases First Look Images For Upcoming Third Walking Dead Series 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A remake is something that’s been talked about for some time now, too, and it’s hardly surprising as to why. John Landis’ original 1981 film set the bar high when it came to special effects (done by the Oscar-winning legend, Rick Baker). In fact, the werewolf transformation scene is the poster child on how to do horror effects properly, way back when CGI was decades away from being a thing.

So far, it’s unclear when this reboot/remake of An American Werewolf In London would happen, but we’re pretty sure fans of classic horror would be open to a re-imagining of it, especially if Kirkman’s involved. And as soon as we hear more about what’s being planned, we’ll be sure to let you know.