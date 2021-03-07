Wanda And White Vision Will Reportedly Reunite In The MCU

We’d known since the summer of 2019 that WandaVision was going to tie directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it would be fair to assume that most fans expected the connections to run deeper than just the second post-credits scene, especially when the internet had been rife for weeks with talk of a surprise Benedict Cumberbatch cameo.

As brief as the moment was, it still managed to set the stage for Sam Raimi’s upcoming sequel. Agatha Harkness revealed that Wanda’s powers are much greater than those of the Sorcerer Supreme, while Scarlet Witch hearing the voices of her children while perusing the Darkhold also gives us a good indication of where the plot is headed.

Presumably, Wanda will crack open the multiverse in an effort to locate a reality in which Billy and Tommy exist as flesh and blood people, which will no doubt wreak havoc and force Doctor Strange into action in an effort to stop her. Given what we know now, not to mention Marvel Studios finally giving Scarlet Witch a name and nifty superhero costume, it’s looking like she’s going to operate as the villain of the mystic blockbuster, whether intentionally or not.

However, Vision is still very much in play, after the WestView version unlocked the memories of S.W.O.R.D.’s mindless drone. White Vision flew away without much explanation, but insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that he’ll eventually be reunited with Wanda in the MCU. Of course, it’s got an air of inevitability about it after the synthezoid departed WandaVision so abruptly, and having regained control of his consciousness, he could very well be the one to try and talk Wanda down during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.