Wanda Will Reportedly Be Almost Unstoppable In Doctor Strange 2

Kang the Conqueror may be in play as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Avengers-level threat, but it still hasn’t been confirmed if the time traveling warlord is the most powerful character in the franchise. Having initially bestowed Captain Marvel with that honor, Kevin Feige then changed his mind and named Wanda Maximoff as top of the food chain, which became clear during the events of WandaVision.

Now that she’s officially assumed the mantle of Scarlet Witch and mastered the Darkhold, with Elizabeth Olsen admitting Wanda is more than capable of traveling through multiple realities, it’s going to be bad news if she ends up as the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as has been widely speculated.

Whether she’s on the side of good or bad, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander’s Sif was on her way back to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that Scarlet Witch is going to be almost unstoppable in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel after unleashing the full scope of her powers.

That’s a scary thought, especially when Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero hasn’t yet been seen in Phase Four to acknowledge how badly the multiverse has spiraled out of control, something that will finally be rectified when Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in December.

Kang variants may be able to infiltrate any reality they choose, but Wanda could realistically bend every single one of them to her will, which poses a substantial threat that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might not be able to resolve by the time the credits roll on Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster next March.