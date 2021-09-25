WandaVision Star Confirmed For Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Production on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been underway since the end of June, but it’s only just been confirmed that the mid-credits scene from the first installment is definitely getting paid off following the news WandaVision fan favorite Randall Park has officially signed on the dotted line to return as Dr. Stephen Shin, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced for Lost Kingdom right out of the gate, but at least we know for sure that we’ll be finding out what happened in the aftermath of a broken and beaten Black Manta being plucked out of the ocean by Park’s marine scientist, conspiracy theorist and all-round Atlantis obsessive. That’s not all, though, because a trio of new additions have also been added to the ensemble.

Patrick Wilson's New Orm Look From 'Aquaman 2' 1 of 2

Click to skip Patrick Wilson Orm - 'Aquaman 2' Patrick Wilson's new look as Orm from 'Aquaman 2.'

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jani Zhao has been cast as Stingray, a brand new character created by James Wan for the underwater blockbuster, while Indya Moore is Karshon, a psychokinetic and telepathic villain best known from the Green Lantern mythos as The Shark. Additionally, 300‘s Vincent Regan will become the third actor to play Atlan in the DCEU, following in the footsteps of Aquaman‘s Graham McTavish and Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘s Julian Lewis Jones.

Too many villains is never a good idea in superhero cinema, but it looks like Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry will have his hands full in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now that Dr. Shin, Stingray and Shark are in the mix alongside Patrick Wilson’s jacked Vorm and Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta.