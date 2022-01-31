‘WandaVision’ star Kat Dennings shares cool pic from early days of the MCU

With the MCU now deep into the multiverse and continuing its streak of world-conquering blockbusters with Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s easy to forget that it was once a risky prospect. Kevin Feige’s original plan was to use the few heroes Marvel still had the rights to and build a cinematic universe around them: with characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America never having had any prior box office success.

The plan paid off (and then some…), establishing the characters, actors, and the MCU as the driving force in blockbuster cinema. Now WandaVision star Kat Dennings has posted a picture from those early days, showing her and Chris Hemsworth sometime in 2010 during the filming of the first Thor. Check it out:

No sleeper hold can contain me. Also I almost cried finding this picture. The best memories 😭 pic.twitter.com/geKinMOgMH — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 30, 2022

Denning’s Darcy Lewis has gone on to be one of the MCU’s most experienced scientific minds. After being present for Earth’s first contact with Asgard in Thor, she went on to play a big role in Thor: The Dark World and was later called up to help analyze the mysterious phenomenon that’d taken over the town of Westview in WandaVision.

More recently, she appeared in What If…? episode ‘What If… Thor Were an Only Child’, where she got hammered in Vegas and ended up married to Howard the Duck.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem as if she’ll be back in Thor: Love and Thunder. I’d have loved to have seen her reaction to Jane Foster gaining Thor’s powers, but in an interview last summer she said:

“I don’t think I’m in it. I feel like I would’ve heard by now, so literally my answer is I have no idea. I have even less of an idea than I did before.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.